Gorakhpur: Ayan, Basit and Arbaaz trapped 3 Hindu girls, including 2 minors, via social media, were trying to take them to Nepal, caught

Three Muslim youths were caught while trying to take Hindu girls to Nepal at the India-Nepal border Sonauli. Ayan Khan, Basit Khan and Mohammad Arbaaz, residents of Azamgarh, UP, trapped these girls on social media, and then they were taking them to Nepal.

On Monday (May 9) morning, BJP workers caught the three accused and handed them over to the police. According to the police, one of the Hindu girls is from Jaunpur, who works in Mumbai. The girl was first trapped in a love trap, then through her, two minor girls from Gorakhpur were also trapped.

Kotwal Ajit Singh said that Ayan, Basit and Arbaaz befriended the three girls on social media, and were talking to them for two years. Then they lured them and called them to Gorakhpur and were trying to take them to Nepal from there. He said that at present the reason for taking them to Nepal is being investigated.