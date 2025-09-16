Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Gorakhpur: Cattle smugglers brutally kill young boy Deepak who tried to stop them, angry villagers protest on road

In Gorakhpur, emboldened and lawless cattle smugglers have brutally killed a young student in a village. On the night of Monday, 15 September, a gang of cattle smugglers had arrived in the village and tried to steal the domestic animals when they were spotted.

19-year-old Deepak Gupta, who was preparing for NEET in Gorakhpur, was among the people who had spotted the smugglers. Deepak started running after them to stop their vehicle.

The smugglers dragged Deepak into the vehicle and forcibly kept him there. Deepak was killed by the smugglers in the vehicle and his body was thrown away at a distance of 4 km from his home.

Outraged villagers followed the cattle smugglers and tried to stop them. They managed to catch one criminal and beat him up. Gorakhpur North SP Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich station in-charge Purushottam were injured while trying to rescue the criminal from angry villagers.

Villagers outraged over Deepak’s murder protested on the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road and halted all traffic. 

More details on the case are awaited. 

