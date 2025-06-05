Gorakhpur: Maulvi Tajuddin sexually exploits a girl on the pretext of marriage, leaves her and absconds after she got pregnant

In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a young woman has accused the Maulvi of the mosque of sexual exploitation. The Maulvi has been identified as Tajuddin. The victim said that the cleric had trapped her by pretending to love her and then had physical relations with her.

The entire case is from Gulriha police station area in Gorakhpur. Tajuddin, who lives in Ali Nagar area of Sarayalkhasi area of ​​Mau district, used to teach namaz in the victim’s village. The victim also studied with him. During this time, Tajuddin trapped her and had relations with her. When the girl became pregnant, he talked about Nikah with her, but later changed his mind.

The victim is now 8 months pregnant and the cleric is absconding. His phone is also switched off. The young woman, upset, has lodged a complaint in this regard. The police have registered a case against Tajuddin on charges of having physical relations, sexually exploiting the girl by taking her into confidence on false promises, and absconding leaving her pregnant. The police is searching for the accused Maulvi.