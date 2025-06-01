Gorakhpur: NIA raids Bangkok-based businessman on charges of espionage and Pakistani funding, son called for questioning

On Saturday (31st May), a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the house of a businessman named Pannalal Yadav. The incident occurred in Taramandal in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the central agency searched the residence of the Bangkok-based businessman in connection with espionage and threats to national security.

The NIA has received intelligence information indicating that family members of Pannalal Yadav are involved in large-scale financial transactions.

It summoned the businessman’s son Aman Yadav for questioning at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi on 4th June.

NIA had thoroughly examined laptops, mobile phones, bank accounts, vehicles and properties belonging to Pannalal Yadav. It also seized incriminating digital evidence and issued notice to Aman Yadav.

The case is linked to the arrest of a CRPF assistant inspector, who was caught spying for Pakistan since 2023, during Operation Sindoor. The accused used to receive money from different accounts..