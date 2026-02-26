‘Government land is our land’: Muslim mob protests against MCD anti-encroachment drive near Jama Masjid

Tension broke out in parts of Old Delhi on Thursday, 26th January, as thousands of Muslim street vendors in Chandni Chowk and the Jama Masjid area stopped their work and came out into the streets to protest against an anti-encroachment drive launched by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The move comes after a recent order by the Delhi High Court directing authorities to survey and clear illegal encroachments around Jama Masjid.

Over the past few days, MCD officials, accompanied by police personnel, have been removing stalls and temporary structures set up along the roads. According to officials, the increasing encroachments have narrowed public pathways and made it difficult for pedestrians and traffic to move freely. They stated that clearing the area is necessary to restore order and ensure smooth movement.

However, the vendors claim that they have been running their small businesses in the area for decades and depend entirely on daily earnings. Many protesters were heard shouting slogans such as, “Government land is our land.” They argue that they should be protected under the Street Vendors Act and claim that removing them without offering any alternative space is unfair.

The police have been deployed in and around Chandni Chowk to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. The situation remains tense, with shopkeepers, visitors, and residents observing the developments as the authorities attempt to implement the directions of the court while the vendors attempt to safeguard their livelihoods.