Govt puts ceiling price for 4 emergency use medicines and fixes retail price of 37 others including antibiotics and painkillers

The Central government has fixed the ceiling prices of 4 formulations for emergency use medicines and fixed the retail selling price of 37 other medicines, including antibiotics and painkillers.

The formulations for which the ceiling prices have been fixed are:

Ipratropium- Used in wheezing, shortness of breath in people with obstructive pulmonary diseases, ceiling at Rs 2.96 per ml

Sodium Nitroprusside- An injection used to lower BP in hypertension emergencies, ceiling at Rs 28.99 per ml

Diltiazem- Used in high BP and chest pain, ceiling at rs 26.72 per capsule

Providone Iodine- Used for skin disinfection before and after surgery, ceiling at Rs 6.26 per gram

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has asked medicine manufacturers and retailers to adjust the prices accordingly. The price of the above-mentioned medicines + GST should not exceed the ceiling, the NPPA has said.