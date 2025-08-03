On 2nd August, the Government of India fixed the retail price of 37 essential medicines under the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013 to improve access to life-saving drugs. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) issued the order directing pharmaceutical companies to implement the revised rates with immediate effect.

The pricing decision was made under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013, specifically exercising powers under paragraphs 5, 11 and 15, in conjunction with government orders dated 30 May 2013 and 11 November 2022. The move is aimed at ensuring essential medicines remain affordable and accessible to the public.

The decision covered widely used formulations across categories including cardiovascular, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic and psychiatric drugs. Notable among them is a tablet containing Aceclofenac, Paracetamol and Trypsin Chymotrypsin, now priced at Rs 13 when marketed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Rs 15.01 by Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Cardiac medicines like Atorvastatin-Clopidogrel tablets will now cost Rs 25.61, while anti-diabetic combinations such as Empagliflozin, Sitagliptin and Metformin are capped at Rs 16.50 per tablet. Paediatric oral suspensions and vitamin D supplements have also been brought under regulation.

The government has directed retailers to display the updated price list prominently. Non-compliance may invite penalties under the Essential Commodities Act and the DPCO, 2013.