Grenade attack planned on Ram Mandir by ISI – Suspect Abdul Rehman arrested from Faridabad

Reportedly, an attack on Ram Mandir was being planned by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) which has been foiled by Indian security agencies by the capture of Abdul Rehman, who was supposed to carry out the attack. Abdul Rehman was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana.

The suspect was arrested with two Grenades. The interrogation of the suspect is underway. Reportedly, Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad is leading the investigation with the support of Haryana STF and central agencies.

The arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Reportedly he was trained by ISI and all the logistics for his planned terror attack were being arranged by them. Apparently Abdul Rehman had even done the recce of the Ram Mandir to plan his attack.