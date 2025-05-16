Guess who is back: Covid cases spike in Hong Kong and Singapore as another wave of the virus strikes

Coronavirus crippled the entire world for nearly 2 years as the virus forced lockdown after lockdown in most of the world. As the world was starting to forget about the virus that put their lives on hold, it seems to be making a return. As per reports, cases of Covid are spiking in Hong Kong and Singapore as a new wave has hit those places.

Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the city’s Center for Health Protection, said that the virus’ activity in Hong Kong is now “quite high,” and it has reached its highest in a year.

Severe cases, including deaths, have also reached its highest in a year in Hong Kong.

Same is the case with Singapore. The estimated number of cases jumped 28% to 14,200 in the week through May 3 from the previous seven days while daily hospitalization rose around 30%.

The rise of Covid cases in two of the biggest cities in Asia, and two major international hubs, has become a cause of concern for health authorities.