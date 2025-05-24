On 20th may, in a major breakthrough under Operation Sindoor, Gujarat ATS has apprehended two cyber terrorists from Nadiad. One of them has been identified as Jasim Ansari, while the identity of the second accused remains unknown. Both individuals were reportedly driven by a radical jihadist mindset. They had aligned themselves with anti-national forces after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, targeting Indian cyber infrastructure.

According to the officials, despite having only matriculation-level education, they had self-trained in hacking through YouTube and other online platforms. They actively engaged in cybercrimes within India. They are believed to have deliberately targeted government websites as part of their sabotage attempts.

A nationwide crackdown on sleeper cells and jihadist operatives is under way since Operation Sindoor was launched in response to cross-border terror threats. The arrest was part of the initiative by the security agencies. Notably, there is a growing concern about digital radicalisation and cyber warfare being weaponised against the state from within. Investigations into their wider network are currently under way.