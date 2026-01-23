The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated a fierce campaign against unlawful constructions. According to reports, steps have been taken to demolish an unauthorised structure located at the residence of an infamous accused named Rafiq alias Vyapari in the Danilimda area of Behrampura ward. A notice was served under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations (GPMC) Act, however, he did not comply by willingly removing the structure. Hence, the AMC proceeded with the action following his arrest in a separate case.

An unlawful residential building, covering an area of about 2,500 square feet from the ground to the second floor, located near Shah Alam Mosque in the Fazal Nagar region of Danilimda, has been dismantled. The estate department of the AMC executed the action utilising three vehicles, 15 breaker machines and gas cutters amid police protection.

Afterwards, Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi conveyed that criminals have no place in Gujarat. He asserted that those who believed they were above the law have received a definitive message that the law reigns supreme. He further emphasised that no illegal occupation will be tolerated, whether it involves a history-sheeter or a land grabber, as the perpetrators will face consequences.

अपराधियों के लिए गुजरात में कोई जगह नहीं।



जो खुद को कानून से ऊपर समझते थे, उन्हें आज साफ संदेश मिल गया है कानून सब पर भारी है।



हिस्ट्रीशीटर हो या जमीन कब्जाने वाला,

👉 अवैध निर्माण नहीं बचेगा

👉 अपराध की कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी https://t.co/gsB5DTF3Xx — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) January 22, 2026

Rafiq Vyapari has 20 cases filed against him for extortion and issuing threats. He was recently apprehended following a complaint lodged by a man named Taslim Alam at the Isanpur police station. According to the complaint, he demanded a ransom of ₹1.5 lakh from Alam’s father and threatened to tarnish the family’s reputation on social media if the payment was not made.

The complainant asserted that the accused had fostered a climate of fear within the community. He stated, “People were frightened as he would intimidate everyone by threatening to make their videos go viral and then disappear to another city.” Afterwards, the police began a probe.

Rafiq went into hiding but was subsequently apprehended in the Unjha region of North Gujarat. According to the authorities, he used derogatory language towards various individuals, including business owners and media representatives, with the intent to harm their image and asked for substantial amounts of money from them. Rafiq had created numerous social media profiles to circulate such videos and deliver threats.