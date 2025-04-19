Gurugram: Medanta Hospital technician held for sexual assault of air hostess while she was on ventilator support

Earlier this week, an air hostess filed a complaint of sexual assault against staff at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. In the case registered at the Sadar Police Station, the 46-year-old air hostess complained that she was molested by staff at the hospital when she was in ventilator support on April 6.

Now in the case, a technician working at Medanta Hospital has been arrested. The 25-year-old technician was deployed at the intensive care unit of the multispecialty hospital.

After the case came to light, Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DCP (headquarters) Dr Arpit Jain to probe the incident.

The accused was responsible for handling treatment machinery in the ICU. He allegedly committed the sexual assault while on duty.