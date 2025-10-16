HAL’s first LCA Tejas Mark 1A aircraft to be handed over to Indian Air Force in Nashik on Friday

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to achieve a major milestone in India’s indigenous defence programme as the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A, built at its Nasik assembly line, is scheduled to take to the skies for the first time on Friday. The first LCA Tejas Mk 1A will be handed over to Indian Air Force by the HAL at a ceremony in Nasik, marking a major event in India’s aerospace journey and reinforces the government’s push toward self-reliance in defence production. The event is expected to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and HAL.

The LCA Mark 1A is the latest variant of India’s indigenously designed Tejas fighter, developed by HAL and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The new version incorporates several advanced systems and upgraded avionics, including an improved radar, enhanced electronic warfare suite, and mid-air refuelling capability. It also features a higher indigenous content, estimated at over 65 percent, aligning closely with the Modi government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to boost local defence manufacturing.

HAL has established a third production line at Nasik specifically for the LCA Mark 1A, complementing its existing facilities in Bengaluru. The expansion is aimed at accelerating delivery timelines and meeting the Indian Air Force’s growing demand for indigenous fighter aircraft.

In August this year, the central government cleared the purchase of 97 additional LCA Mark 1A aircraft at a cost of around ₹62,000 crore, adding to the previous order of 83 jets worth about ₹48,000 crore. Once completed, this will bring the total order to 180 aircraft, making it the largest indigenous fighter procurement in India’s history.

The LCA Tejas Mark 1A will replace the IAF’s recently retired MiG-21 fleet. The IAF phased out the MiG-21s on September 26 after over six decades of service. The introduction of the Tejas Mark 1A is expected to fill a critical gap in the IAF’s combat fleet, offering a modern, lightweight multirole platform capable of performing both air defence and ground-attack missions. Its fly-by-wire control system, digital cockpit, and composite airframe provide superior agility and reduced radar signature compared to older generation fighters.

HAL and ADA are also developing the Tejas Mark 2 jet, the next generation fighter in the LCA program. It will be powered by GE-F414 engine, while the Mark 1 and Mark 1A are powered by the GE-F404 engine. While the Mark 1 aims to mainly replace the MiG-21 jet, the Mark 2 variant will replace the MiG-29, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar aircraft of Indian air force.