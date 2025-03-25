Hansal Mehta attempts to downplay harassment of Kangana Ranaut by Uddhav govt, actress gives befitting reply

On Tuesday (25th February), controversial filmmaker Hansal Mehta attempted to trivialise the harassment meted out to actress Kangana Ranaut at the hands of the Uddhav government.

He tweeted, “Was her house vandalised. Did goons enter her premises? Did they do this to challenge her freedom of expression or for alleged FSI violations? Please enlighten me. Maybe I don’t know the facts.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut did not waste time in exposing his lies and giving him a befitting reply. “They called me names like haramkhor, threatened me, served a notice late in the night to my watchman and next morning before courts could open bulldozers demolished the entire house,” she pointed out.

They laughed at it and raised a toast to… https://t.co/eUF54JQqOp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 25, 2025

“High court called the demolition completely illegal. They laughed at it and raised a toast to my pain and public humiliation,” she emphasised. The actress did not mince words before showing Hasnal Mehta his place.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “It seems your insecurity and mediocrity has not only made you bitter and stupid but it had blinded you as well, it’s not some third class series or atrocious films that you make, don’t try to sell your dumb lies and agendas here in the matters related to my ordeals, stay out of it.”