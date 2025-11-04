Haris Rauf banned for two games, Suryakumar Yadav fined over Asia Cup code breaches

The ICC has handed Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf a two-match ban and fined India’s Suryakumar Yadav 30% of his match fees along with two demerit points, following official hearings into multiple incidents during the fiery India–Pakistan encounters at the Asia Cup.

Rauf was found guilty of making repeated provocative gestures during the matches, while Suryakumar faced sanctions for politically charged remarks and refusing handshakes with Pakistani players. The hearings, conducted by the ICC’s Elite Panel of Match Referees, reviewed incidents from the September 14, 21, and 28 fixtures between the arch-rivals.

The panel ruled that Suryakumar had breached Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with behaviour that “brings the game into disrepute.” Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty of the same offence and received an official warning and one demerit point for his “gun celebration” after scoring a fifty in the Super 4 clash in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was cleared of allegations related to his post-match gesture following India’s Super 4 victory. However, Jasprit Bumrah, who mimicked Rauf’s celebration after dismissing the Pakistan bowler, accepted one demerit point for his actions.

The ICC stated that all decisions were made “after detailed review of match footage and player submissions,” adding that the disciplinary measures aim to “preserve the spirit of the game in contests known for their intensity.”