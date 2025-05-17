Haryana: Kaithal student sharing sensitive information with Pakistan Intelligence arrested

In Haryana’s Kaithal, a 25-year-old Post-Graduate student working for Pakistan Intelligence has come to light. Devender Singh apparently came into contact with Pakistani agents when he visited Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan in November last year.

Singh was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Sunday for uploading photos on social media with weapons. During his interrogation regarding that, his Pakistani links came to light.

SP Astha Modi said, “He has admitted to sending some photos of Patiala cantonment by clicking pictures from outside.”

Further investigation into the case are underway, and Devender Singh’s phone has been sent for Forensic Analysis.