A 15-year-old girl from Faridabad has accused Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba’s gang of trapping, raping and pushing her into sex trafficking after being forcibly converted to Islam. In her statement, she accused her neighbours, Amir Hussain and his sister Neha Khan of luring her with gifts and outings. She said the duo took her to Dargahs in Delhi and introduced her to Chhangur Baba who then converted her and pressured her to marry Amir. She accused the duo of brainwashing her into leaving school. When the victim was first raped, she was only 13 years old.

The girl said that she was later confined in Delhi in June 2023 where Amir, who works as an AC machenic, raped her. He blackmailed her using obscene videos. She further added that Neha Khan took her to spa centres where she was sexually exploited. She also accused Nawab Khan, a constable with Delhi police who is Amir’s brother-in-law, of raping her repeatedly while she was kept in captivity at Neha’s house in April last year.

The police have arrested Amir and Neha Khan. Neha has been sent to jail while Amir was sent to police remand. He will be produced in court on 16th July. The police have confirmed that further interrogation of Jalaluddin and Nawab Khan is likely.

Police have traced the mobile phone used to record obscene videos to Dhadmai village in Badaun.