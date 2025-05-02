HC prevents demolition of Mohammad Usman’s house, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl: Bulldozer action halted amid uproar in Nainital

In a controversial development from Nainital, Mohammad Usman—an accused in a minor rape case—has received relief from the High Court. The municipal council had earlier issued an encroachment notice against Usman, but it will now be withdrawn. The reason? The council admitted it failed to follow Supreme Court guidelines while issuing the notice—specifically, Usman was given only 3 days to respond instead of the mandatory 15 days.

Usman remains in jail, but his lawyer, Dr. Kartikeya Hari Gupta, had challenged the notice in the High Court. A special bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narender and Justice Ravindra Maithani heard the case, with senior police and municipal officials present.

During the hearing, the municipality conceded its error and agreed to retract the notice. However, the court expressed displeasure over the public protests that erupted in Nainital following Usman’s arrest. The judges rebuked the police for their handling of the situation and emphasized the need for stricter measures in such sensitive cases.

The matter will be taken up again on May 6, 2025, when the police and municipal officials are expected to submit detailed reports in compliance with the court’s directives