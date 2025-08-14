He didn’t understand football all that well: Wayne Rooney responds to Tom Brady over ‘work ethic’ claim

Following the criticism by NFL star and Birmingham city minority owner Tom Brady, England legend Wayne Rooney has described the criticism of his work ethic by Birmingham minority owner Tom Brady as “unfair” and said the NFL legend did not understand football.

Wayne Rooney, one of the greatest ever English players, won only 2 of 15 games as Birmingham manager. The club slid to 20th in the table during his short managerial stint.

Brady, a minority owner of Birmingham City, said in the documentary ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues’, “I’m a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic. I mean, I don’t know, I don’t have great instincts on that.”

In response, Rooney said, “I think Tom came in once, which was the day before a game where the days are a little bit lighter anyway, and I don’t think he really understood football that well.”

Wayne Rooney has scored 208 Premier League goals, 53 international goals for England, and is one of the most prolific strikers of his time.

Rooney was also the manager of Birmingham City from October 2023 to January 2024.