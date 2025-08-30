Heavy rains lash Jammu & Kashmir: 7 dead in Reasi, 4 in Ramban

Heavy rains and cloudbursts have plagued Jammu & Kashmir this year with several such instances. Now, reports have emerged that seven persons were killed in Reasi, while at least four people died after a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban on Saturday, August 30.

While cloudburst did the damage in Ramban, a landslide resulted in the 7 deaths in Reasi. All 7 were members of the same family. In Ramban, several residential properties also got damaged due to the sudden cloudburst.

Following the tragedy, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s office posted on X, “Chief Minister has expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives due to landslide in Rajgarh, Ramban. He has directed the administration to carry out immediate rescue & relief operations.”