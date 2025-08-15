Jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: Death toll in Kishtwar reaches 60, hundreds still missing

A massive cloudburst struck the Chosoti area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, August 14. Death toll from the tragedy has now reached 60 with hundreds still missing as search and rescue operations continue.

167 people have been rescued so far as part of the rescue mission, 38 among them are reportedly seriously injured. Several others are feared still trapped under the debris after the sudden deluge flattened a market and a community kitchen.

Hundreds of people had gathered in Chositi for the annual Machail Mata Yatra when the tragedy struck.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that rescue operations are in full swing and search for survivors is going on.