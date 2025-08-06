Helicopter crash in Ghana: Eight persons including defence minister, environment minister and senior officials killed

Eight people including two ministers died in a helicopter crash in Ghana on Wednesday. Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were the victims of the incident described as a “national tragedy” Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

The helicopter was carrying three crew members and five passengers. All eight persons onboard were killed in the incident. The Z9 helicopter had gone off the radar before the crash was confirmed. The aircraft had taken off from capital Accra at around 09:12 in the morning (local time) and was heading to Obuasi town for an event to tackle illegal mining.

Ghana’s national security advisor Alhaji Muniru Mohammed and Samuel Sarpong, vice chairman of Mahama’s National Democratic Congress party, were also on the crashed helicopter.

The government has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff. The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet.