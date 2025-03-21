Hid identity for 8 years, earned money and sent it to Bangladesh: 2 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested from Ernakulam, Kerala

The process of arresting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from different parts of India continues. Now, Kerala police has arrested 2 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Ernakulam district in the state. Both of them had entered India 8 years ago with the help of fake Aadhar cards. Police has said that so far 40 Bangladeshi intruders have been arrested from this area.

Police said that the two Bangladeshi infiltrators, arrested on Thursday (March 20, 2025), have been identified as Monirul Mullah and Altab Ali. Both are residents of Mohammad Nagar in Bangladesh. Both of them had crossed the India-Bangladesh border and reached West Bengal in 2017.

After this, they got fake Aadhar cards and other documents prepared. With the help of these, they got mobiles, SIMs, and rented a house. During police interrogation, both Bangladeshi infiltrators told that they used to earn money by doing small jobs in Kerala.

Both of them used to send money to their families in Bangladesh through an agent in West Bengal. The police are now searching for the gang that helped them to settle in India illegally..