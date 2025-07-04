Himachal Pradesh: 37 dead, hundreds of crores of damage as heavy rains batter the state

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh during the current Monsoon season have claimed as many as 37 lives and caused widespread destruction across the hill state. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the flooded areas of the state.

As per authorities, the state has also seen property damage worth several hundred crores due to the heavy rains. Mandi district has been the worst affected one with 11 dead.

There doesn’t seem to be any respite soon as he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for multiple districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall until July 7.

There is a fear of flash floods and landslides in several parts of Himachal Pradesh due to the heavy rains.