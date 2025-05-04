Himachal Pradesh: One person dies in cloudburst in Chamba district, hailstorms cause extensive damage to fruit orchards in the state

One person died in a cloudburst incident that took place in Dondra Nala near Cheli village in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The incident took place last night near Baloh village under Tehsil Chuwari of Chamba district.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death, calling it extremely sad. He tweeted that an interim relief amount of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the affected family. He added that instructions have been given to assess the loss of sheep and goats in this accident.

चंबा ज़िले की तहसील चुवाड़ी के अंतर्गत बलोह गांव के पास बीती रात बादल फटने की घटना में एक व्यक्ति के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है।



प्रभावित परिवार को ₹25,000 की अंतरिम राहत राशि प्रदान की गई है। इस दुर्घटना में भेड़-बकरियों की क्षति का आकलन करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



ईश्वर… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) May 4, 2025

The cloudburst resulted in landslide in the area, and the roads and the houses got flooded.

At the same time, a severe hailstorm struck several parts of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday, including Theog, Kotgarh, Chamba and Kumarsain. This caused extensive damage to fruit crops such as apples, cherries, and pears, as well as to vegetables grown in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy hailstones falling with strong winds broke the branches of fruit trees, nets on apple plants also tore, and plants planted with the support of bamboo collapsed. The hailstones have even peeled the bark of the trees. Huge damage is being estimated in many gardens.

According to the latest forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms at some places in the state and rainfall at one or two places on Monday, May 5. Heavy hailstorm and rain have been continuing in the state for the last three days. Due to this, Shimla, Solan, Simor, Mandi Chamba have suffered a lot of damage in the state.