Himanta Biswa Sarma says 31% Muslims in Assam are outsiders, warns that their population will become 50% in a few years

On Wednesday (23rd July), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that the majority of Muslims living in Assam are from outside. He cautioned that with their alarming growth rate, the Muslim population will become 50% in a few decades’ time.

“Today, as per the 2011 census, in Assam, 34% population is minority. So if you remove 3% indigenous Assamese Muslim, then 31% is the Muslim who migrated to Assam,” he pointed out/

“And if you projected that on the basis of 2021, 2031 and 2041, you come to almost 50-50 position,” Himanta Biswa Sarma warned.

Empirical data and past census records show that in a few years from now, Assam’s minority population will be close to 50%! pic.twitter.com/sTpV4ZbRzr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 23, 2025



“So this is not my take. I am just stating you what is the statistical census report,” the Assam CM concluded.