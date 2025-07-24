Thursday, July 24, 2025

Himanta Biswa Sarma says 31% Muslims in Assam are outsiders, warns that their population will become 50% in a few years

On Wednesday (23rd July), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that the majority of Muslims living in Assam are from outside. He cautioned that with their alarming growth rate, the Muslim population will become 50% in a few decades’ time.

“Today, as per the 2011 census, in Assam, 34% population is minority. So if you remove 3% indigenous Assamese Muslim, then 31% is the Muslim who migrated to Assam,” he pointed out/

“And if you projected that on the basis of 2021, 2031 and 2041, you come to almost 50-50 position,” Himanta Biswa Sarma warned.


“So this is not my take. I am just stating you what is the statistical census report,” the Assam CM concluded.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com