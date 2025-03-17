Bangladesh: Extremists kindap Hindu businessman, threaten to kill if ransom of Tk 10 lakhs is not paid

On Sunday (16th March), a 26-year-old Hindu businessman named Nayan Chandra Das was abducted from a market in Nasirnagar Upazila in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Taka 10 lakhs and threatened to kill the victim if the ransom money was not paid by Monday (17th March). They also warned against reporting the matter to the police.

The development was confirmed by Nasirnagar Police Station OC Mohammed Khairul Alam. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

While speaking about the matter, the victim’s mother Ratna Rani Das said, “My son was married just 10 days ago. He has a mobile repair shop. Some strangers came to meet Nayan in a vehicle. They asked for his name and also confirmed the address of the shop. The men then forcibly took away my son in the vehicle.”

The incident has created a state of panic in the area. The locals have demanded the immediate arrest of the kidnappers and the rescue of the businessman Nayan Chandra Das.