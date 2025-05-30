Bangladesh: Alamgir and his son issue death threats to Hindu family, victims living in state of fear

On Tuesday (27th May) evening, a local Muslim man named Alamgir and his two sons threatened a Hindu family with murder. The incident occurred in Ward No 3 of Bisharkandi union in Banaripara Upazila in Barisal district of Bangladesh.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, a Hindu woman was heard saying, “My child is scared. He asked ‘Will I be abducted?’ He asked ‘Can we not live and thrive in this country’.”

The Hindu woman assured her child that there is law and order in Bangladesh and that nothing would happen to him.

Jamaat Islami militant Alamgir and his sons Anis & Yunus have issued death threats and threatened to rape Hindu girls. A Hindu family lives in fear, their children traumatized. Where is the protection for minorities?

Location : West Bisharkandi, Banaripara Barisal, #Bangladesh… pic.twitter.com/1GbU1wU0il — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) May 30, 2025

“My son could not sleep at night out of fear,” she lamented. The woman said, “They told us ‘We will see whose father stops us’ ?. She futher added, “We are finding it difficult to survive here.”

Alamgir and his two son Yunus and Anis had abused the victims with the choicest of expletives, threatened to murder the Hindu family if they stepped out of their homes.

An elderly Hindu man named Chittaranjan Mandal narrated, “They threatened to kill us, steal our cows and teach us a lesson at night.”

The Hindu family has not filed a police complaint in the hopes that it would placate their hostile Muslim neighbours.