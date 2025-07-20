Bangladesh: Extremist mob sets Hindu house on fire, vandalises idol of deities, victim highlights role of BNP

On Sunday (20th July), an extremist mob carried out an arson attack at a Hindu home in Dimla upazila in Nilphamari district of Bangladesh.

In a disturbing video that has surfaced on social media, a Hindu woman was heard saying, “Our houses have been set on fire. They have broken down our homes. They have destroyed our temple.”

“We called the police, but they did not come. They (the mob) destroyed the idols in our temple,” she added. The video showed a burning house and women crying in the background.

Another Hindu home set on fire in Dimla. This is the harsh reality facing Bangladesh’s Hindu community. Yet, the government and mainstream media remain silent, hiding the truth.



📍Dimla, Nilphamari, Bangladesh

🗓️ July 20, 2025#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/bWnzz6Mvzn — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) July 20, 2025

A man in the video was heard saying, “It is the handiwork of members of Chhatra Dal (student wing of the BNP).”

Visuals of destroyed idols of Hindu deities were shared on social media.