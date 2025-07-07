Bangladesh: Extremist mob vandalises Hindu temple in Barisal, destroys idols of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya

On Thursday (3rd July), a mob of extremists desecrated a Hindu temple and vandalised idols of deities in Agailjhara upazila in Barisal district of Bangladesh.

According to locals, the extremist mob targeted the ‘Ashok Sen Sarbajanin Radha Govinda and Durga temple’ in the wee hours of the night.

They broke the lock of the temple, barged into the sacred place of worship and broke the idols of the Hindu deities.

The matter came to light on the morning of Friday (4th July) when devotees went to offer prayers at the temple.

In visuals that have now surfaced online, it can be seen that the idols of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya were severely damaged.

The targeted attack on the Hindu temple has created a sense of panic among the local minority community. Hindus living in the area are now demanding strict action against the extremists involved in the heinous crime.

On learning about the matter, activist Malay Ghatak reached the site of attack on Saturday (5th July). “We strongly condemn and protest against this incident. We demand exemplary punishment for the culprits,” he stated.

He urged the police administration to take swift action, like they do in ‘blasphemy’ cases and ensure that the vandalism of the Hindu temple is not covered up.

OpIndia tried to reach out to Hindu activist Malay Ghatak over the phone. The report will be updated once he responds.

