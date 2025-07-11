Bangladesh: Extremists break into the house of Hindu woman, stab her in the neck, victim sustains critical injuries

On Thursday (10th July) morning, extremists broke into the house of a 46-year-old Hindu woman named Kajal Chakraborty and attempted to murder her. The incident occurred in Shahmahmudpur Union in Chandpur district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim was stabbed in her neck and left hand while she was asleep. Kajal Chakraborty sustained life threatening injuries during the targeted attack.

Her two young sons were sleeping in the other room when extremists barged into her home. They woke up to the screams of their mother.

Kajal Chakraborty was rushed to the Chandpur Government General Hospital and was later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital in Bangladesh’s capital city.

While speaking about the matter, the victim’s younger son Pradeep Chakraborty informed, “We do not have conflict or enmity with anyone. I strongly demand a proper investigation into the matter and identification of the perpetrators.”

He added that his mother could not see the attackers in the darkness.