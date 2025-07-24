Bangladesh: Shariful Islam and others attempt to murder Hindu woman, attack victim with sharp weapons and leave her critically injured

On Wednesday (23rd July), a 44-year-old widowed Hindu woman named Nila Rani was attacked with sharp weapons and left critically injured in Bochaganj upazila in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the targeted attempt to murder was carried out by Babul Rahman, Tariqul Rahman, Shariful Islam and Munna.

The incident occurred when the victim was en route to her home from her agricultural land at about 6 pm. A disturbing video of the attack has now surfaced on social media. The victim could be seen lying on the ground in a bloodied state.

One of the attackers was seen armed with a dao. Locals rescued the 44-year-old Nila Rani and rushed her to the Bochaganj Upazila Health Complex, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

“They pulled me by my hand. When I refused to go along with them, they called in more people. We previously had a fight. They hit me on the head with sticks. My son was also injured,” the victim said in a video which was recorded from her hospital bed.

The family of Nila Rani is planning to file a complaint with the police.