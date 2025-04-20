Karnataka: Dalit college student takes her own life, was relentlessly harassed and blackmailed by Ramzan Nadaf

A 22-year-old Dalit college student named Shilpa committed suicide after being relentlessly harassed and blackmailed by ‘furniture shop owner’ Ramzan Nadaf. The incident occurred on Saturday (19th April) in the Haveri district of Karnataka.

Shilpa was a BCA student in Belagavi. She was reportedly in a relationship with a man named Naveen, who used to work at Ramzan’s shop.

After Ramzan had a dispute with Naveen, he took the latter’s phone and accessed his personal messages. The accused then contacted Shilpa and began harassing her relentlessly over calls.

He had resorted to blackmail and threatened to expose her relationship with Naveen. Ramzan also accused the 22-year-old Dalit student of ‘stealing’ his money. Forced by circumstances, Shilpa took her own life.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Belagavi Market Police Station. While reacting to the incident, Hindu activist Pramod Muthalik said, “This is not just a suicide it’s a case of mental torture. Nadaf should be arrested and booked without delay.”