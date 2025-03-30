Bangladesh: Muslim mob vandalises house of Hindu man alleging ‘blasphemy’, sets fire to photo of Goddess Lakshmi

On Saturday (29th March), a Muslim mob laid siege to the house of a Hindu man and carried out violence and vandalism under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’. The incident occurred in Sakhipur Upazila in Tangail district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim was identified as Shankar Saha. The Muslims claimed that the Hindu man posted ‘offensive content’ on Facebook and used it as an excuse to vandalise his house of the Hindu man.

Besides breaking his furniture and ransacking his house, the extremists also set fire to a photo of Goddess Lakshmi and carried out desecration of the Hindu deity. Sakhipur Police Station OC Md. Zakir Hossain has confirmed the development

Scary visuals of the incident have now surfaced on social media. It has also come to light that the Muslims carried out the attack in a premeditated manner after the conclusion of the evening prayers.

In the meantime, the Hindu man informed the police that his Facebook ID had been hacked. OpIndia had previously reported a series of incidents wherein Muslims have strategically carried out attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh in the name of ‘blasphemy.’