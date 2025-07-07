Howrah: Muslim mob attacks ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ with stones and sticks, injures Hindu devotees, BJP shares video

On Saturday (5th July), a Muslim mob vandalised the chariot of Lord Jagannath during the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ in Salap town in Domjur CD Block in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The development was confirmed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a tweet on Sunday (6th July). He informed that a Muslim mob attacked Hindu devotees carrying out the ‘Ulta Rath Yatra’ with sticks.

According to Adhikari, the extremists also pelted stones and bricks at the Yatra and damaged the chariot of Lord Jagannath.

হাওড়া ডোমজুড়ের সলপ-এ আবার বিধর্মীদের হাতে আক্রান্ত এবং ভাংচুর হল মহাপ্রভু শ্রীশ্রী জগন্নাথ দেবের রথ। বিগত প্রায় ৪০ বছর ধরে সলপ এর ঐ রাস্তা দিয়েই মহাপ্রভুর রথ যায়। একদল ভিন্ন ধর্মের মানুষ হঠাৎ বিনা প্ররোচনায় লাঠিসোটা, বাঁশ ইত্যাদি নিয়ে রথযাত্রার উপর আক্রমণ করে। ইঁট, পাথর,… pic.twitter.com/4Rv2MyeEIa — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 6, 2025

The BJP leader stated that atleast 14 Hindu devotees were injured in the targeted attack on the Hindu community. Suvendu Adhikari shared a video where the Hindus were seen being cordoned off by a group of policemen.

“After the incident, the police came to the scene. Unfortunately, the police took the side of the attackers and got into arguments with the devotees participating in the Rath Yatra,” he added.

The BJP leader pointed out that 7-8 Hindu devotees were currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“Hindus are repeatedly being attacked for practising their Faith due to Mamata Banerjee vote bank and appeasement politics,” he added. Suvendu Adhikari appealed to the Hindus to unite in the face of growing Muslim aggression.