‘Hum ghar mein ghus ke maarenge’: PM Modi roars from Adampur Air Base after the success of Operation Sindoor

On Tuesday, May 13, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Base in Punjab, a base Pakistan had claimed they destroyed during the recent conflict. Along with exposing Pakistan’s blatant lie about destroying the base, PM Modi also delivered a stern message to terrorists and their handlers based out of Pakistan.

Addressing the terror factories running out of Pakistan, PM Modi said, “Aatank ke aakaon ko samajh aa gaya hai ki Bharat ki or nazar uthane ka ek hi anjaam hoga- tabaahi aur mahavinaash (the masters of terror have now understood that there is only one outcome of casting an eye towards India — destruction and total annihilation).”

PM Modi added, “The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy have defeated the Pakistani Army. We gave them a message that there is no place in Pakistan where the terrorists could live peacefully. ‘Hum Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Marenge’”.

PM Modi was referring to the stupendous success of Operation SIndoor during which, India destroyed terror camps deep inside Pakistan, and also destroyed all the major air bases of Pakistan, including one next to their Military Headquarters in Rawalpindi.