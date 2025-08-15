Hungary announces zero income tax for working mothers with 3 children, 2026 onwards, working mothers with 2 children will also be included

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has announced that working mothers in his country will receive government assistance by waiving their income tax obligations. From October this year, working mothers will pay zero income tax, ‘forever’.

Hungary stands with mothers. From October, working moms with three kids pay zero income tax for life. From next year, moms with two kids join them. Europe has never seen a family policy this bold – because without children, there is no future. 👶 pic.twitter.com/kTm7CNPNfe — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) August 14, 2025

Orbán announced that the total income tax waiver will be extended to working mothers with two children from next year onwards.

“Hungary stands with mothers. From October, working moms with three kids pay zero income tax for life. From next year, moms with two kids join them. Europe has never seen a family policy this bold – because without children, there is no future”, Orbán posted on X.

Hungary has been bringing up multiple policies to support families and incentivise child-rearing since 2010. Orbán has been openly anti-immigration, and the plans to encourage Hungarians to have more children are a part of his broader cultural conservative approach.

The tax exemption proposal was first announced in February this year. The waiver will be extended to mothers of two children from January 2026. Orbán had also announced plans to cap rates on housing loans at 5%.

Orbán has also been against Ukraine’s efforts to join the EU, stating that it will be against Hungary’s interests.