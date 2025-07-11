Hyderabad horror: Woman kills her husband with the help of her daughter Manisha and daughter’s boyfriend Javed

A 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad, along with her mother and boyfriend, killed her father because he opposed her relationship.

The victim, Vadluri Lingam, was a 45-year-old security guard. His wife, Sharada, worked as a sweeper. Their daughter, Manisha, had separated from her husband and was living with her boyfriend, Mohammed Javed.

Lingam often argued with Manisha and Sharada about the affair. The tension led the duo along with Javed to plan his murder.

On July 6, Sharada mixed sleeping pills into Lingam’s toddy. Once he was unconscious, Javeed came to their house. Together with Manisha and Sharada, he smothered Lingam with a pillow and then strangled him with a rope.

After the murder, the trio went to watch a Telugu movie in a theatre. They returned in the early hours of July 7, hired a cab, and dumped Lingam’s body in Edulabad Lake. They told the cab driver Lingam was unconscious from drinking.

Locals later found the body and alerted police. Investigators used CCTV footage and statements to identify the suspects. All three were arrested and