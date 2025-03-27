Hyderabad: Man gets life sentence for murder of aspiring TV actress, had sealed body in septic tank with concrete

In Hyderabad, Telangana, a priest has been sentenced to life after being convicted of the murder of an aspiring TV actress. The 36-year-old Sai Krishna was found guilty under relevant sections of IPC and the court even imposed a ₹10 lakh fine on him.

The 30-year-old victim was reportedly pressuring Sai Krishna, who was already married, to marry her.

The woman had asked Sai Krishna to marry her and stated that if he failed to marry her, she would expose him. Following this demand, Sai Krishna decided to murder her.

Following the murder, Sai Krishna dumped the body in a manhole in a government office complex near his house, filled the area with sand, and sealed it with cement. However, the smell from the decaying dead body was still noticeable.

To try and get rid of the smell, Sai Krishna got some labourers to cover and seal the manhole with concrete.

However, upon investigation, the police found that there were contradictions in the account of the accused and he confessed to his crime.