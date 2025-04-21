“I have killed the monster”: Former Karnataka DGP’s wife informed her friend after murdering her husband

In a shocking case from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, former Director General of Police Om Prakash was stabbed to death at his home. Following his death, his wife herself called the police and confessed to the killing. Om Prakash’s wife Pallavi reportedly threw chilli powder on his face before stabbing him to death. His dead body was found lying in a pool of blood.

Now reports have come out that Pallavi apparently called a friend after committing the murder and told her friend, ““I have killed the monster”, over the video call.

Om Prakash’s son has filed an official complaint in the matter stating that his mother and sister may have been involved in the murder.

In his complaint, Omprakash’s son Karthikesh said that both his mother and sister are suffering from depression and frequently fought with his father.

“I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father,” Karthikesh said in the FIR and requested legal action.

Ex-DGP Om Prakash had even moved out of his house for a while recently and went to live with his sister. However, his daughter Kriti forced him to move back two days before the murder.