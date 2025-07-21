I was raped while I slept: British politician’s wife shares the ordeal of her marriage

British politician Kate Kniveton, who served as Burton’s MP in the British House of Commons from 2019 to 2024, has shared chilling details about her marriage to fellow politician and former MP Andrew Griffiths.

Kniveton shared how Griffiths sexually assaulted her during her sleep. On some instances, he also kicked her out of bed in fits of anger.

Griffiths bursts of anger were not directed towards Kniveton alone. She shared that on one occasion, when their newborn child was crying, the British politician told the infant to “Shut the f**k up”.

Kate Kniveton married Andrew Griffiths in 2013 and they divorced in 2018.