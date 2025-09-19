Friday, September 19, 2025

‘The world should learn from India how to terminate a conflict’: IAF chief on Operation Sindoor

On Friday (19th September), Air Chief Marshall Amar Preet Singh pointed out how the world can learn from India how to quickly terminate a conflict after completing the set objectives

While speaking about Operation Sindoor, the Chief of Air Staff noted, “Our objective was anti-terrorism. We had to strike them. We had done that. So if our objectives have been met, then why should we not terminate a conflict? Why should we carry on?”

He emphasised, “I think the world has to learn a lesson from India how to start and terminate a conflict at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh made the remarks during an event held in Delhi. He highlighted how the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war have been going on several years and none is thinking about conflict termination.

“Any conflict has a lot of price which has to be paid…I think this is what the world is forgetting. They do not know what our target was when we started the war. Now their goal post is shifting. Egos are coming in between,” the Chief of Air Staff concluded.

