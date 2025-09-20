ICC stands firm, reappoints Andy Pycroft for India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash after handshake row

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has once again appointed Elite Panel referee Andy Pycroft for the high-profile India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Sunday, ignoring Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) repeated appeals for his removal. A tournament source confirmed the appointment to PTI, though the official list of match officials is yet to be announced. The only other referee in the competition is former West Indies captain Richie Richardson.

Pycroft had officiated in last Sunday’s India-Pakistan fixture, where a handshake controversy erupted after India skipper Suryakumar Yadav skipped the customary gesture at the toss. The PCB accused Pycroft of mishandling the situation and wrote twice to the ICC, first demanding his removal from the tournament and then from Pakistan’s matches. Both pleas were rejected.

The ICC clarified Pycroft merely relayed instructions from the Asian Cricket Council’s venue manager, later meeting Pakistan’s team management to “regret the miscommunication.” His reappointment signals ICC’s intent to back its officials and not yield to external pressure.