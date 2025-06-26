IIT Bombay: Bilal fakes being a student, attends classes, stays on the campus, caught by a Professor 15 days later

A 22-year-old boy named Bilal Ahmed Teli was found attending engineering lectures at IIT Bombay and living on the campus by posing as a student. Bilal is a resident of Mangaluru and had been living on the campus since June 4. He was regularly attending classes and staying in the hostel without raising suspicion.

The case came to light when a professor asked him to show his ID card after noticing something unusual about him. Instead of complying, Bilal fled, prompting the professor to alert campus security. He was eventually apprehended by security officials on June 19 and handed over to the Powai police.

According to Datta Nalawade, DCP-Zone X, he had no malicious intent. Bilal claimed he had come for a one-day study program but decided to continue staying on campus and attending classes out of interest. His unauthorized presence in a high-security educational institute has raised concerns about campus security and identity verification procedures.