Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Dhami stops illegal construction of mosque in Haridwar, has demolished more than 500 illegal mazars so far

In a major development, the illegal construction of a mosque in Haridwar was stopped on the directives of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to reports, Muslims began the construction of the mosque without taking permission from the district administration. They were able to build high minarets within a short period while avoiding suspicions.

Local Hindu organisations expressed concerns about the illegal religious structure, following which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognisance of the matter. He ordered the District Magistrate of Haridwar to submit a report.

The Haridwar DM, Mayur Dixit, visited the site, met the mosque committee and ordered to stop construction until they can furnish all documents related to the land and the building.

Hindu organisations are now demanding an investigation into the funds that were being used for the construction of the large mosque.

The BJP government has demolished more than 500 illegal mazars in Uttarakhand.