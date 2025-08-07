‘I’m ready to pay personal price’: PM Modi stands firm on farmers as Trump’s tariff war escalates

A day after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, PM Modi delivered a defiant message: India will not compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders, even if it means personal political cost.

Speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, Modi declared, “I know I will have to pay a huge price for this, but I am ready. India is ready.”

Trump’s tariff hike, dubbed a “penalty” for India’s continued import of Russian oil, has triggered sharp reactions from New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs called the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” stressing India’s right to energy security for 1.4 billion citizens.

The tensions come amid stalled trade talks and rising friction post-Operation Sindoor, India’s strike against terror camps in Pakistan. As Washington pushes for deeper access to India’s farm markets, PM Modi has drawn a red line: farmers’ welfare comes first, tariffs or not.