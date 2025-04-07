In Bihar, after Rahul Gandhi meeting, Congress workers beat up their own worker, calling him thief: Victim said- I am a Bhumihar, that’s why I was beaten up

Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party workers turned violent at Sadakat Ashram, the Congress office in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Former MLA Amit Kumar Tunna beat up Ravi Ranjan Bhardwaj alias Netaji, a close aide of former state president Akhilesh Singh.

Reportedly Rahul Gandhi was speaking in the meeting when Akhilesh Singh and his supporters came to the event. Tunna asked Akhilesh Singh and his supporters to move aside,after which party worker Ravi taunted him. And then the fight started. Tunna hit Ravi with kicks and punches, Ravi was seen running to save his life.

The Rajput-Bhumihar feud was clearly visible among the workers. Tunni chased Ravi away by calling him a ‘pocketmaar’. Ravi alleged that the Rajputs beat him up because he was a Bhumihar.

Seeing the commotion outside, Rahul Gandhi ended the meeting in 20 minutes and went to the airport.