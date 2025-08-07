On 7th August, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit India. Doval, who is on his official visit to Moscow, said that the dates of Putin’s visit are now in the final stages of confirmation. With this development, India continues to defy Donald Trump’s attempt to bully India over Russian oil imports.

⚡️🇷🇺🇮🇳 BREAKING: Putin’s India visit date finalised – NSA Doval https://t.co/CYbzvemnUK pic.twitter.com/oEJeGQrv1x — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) August 7, 2025

Doval was speaking with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, where he expressed that New Delhi is “excited and delighted” about the forthcoming visit. He described past India-Russia summits as “watershed moments” and reaffirmed that India is committed to its long-standing strategic partnership with Moscow.

Doval stated, “We have had high-level engagements and these have contributed very substantially… the summit meetings have always been the watershed points.”

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Putin had met twice. First, during PM Modi’s visit to Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia summit and then in Kazan for the BRICS meet. Putin’s upcoming visit to India coincides with heightened trade tensions between India and the United States that have been triggered by India’s continued Russian oil imports. Notably, US has imposed 50% tariff on India as New Delhi refused to stop importing Russian crude oil.