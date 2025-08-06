US President Donald Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India, taking the total to 50%, after the country refused to bow down to his demands

On Wednesday, August 6, US President Donald Trump imposed additional 25% duty on Indian goods, taking the total up to 50%. Trump imposed this penalty as ‘punishment’ after India refused to accept his demand that India should stop buying Russian oil.

Notably, US continues to buy Uranium and Chemical fertilisers worth Billions of Dollars from Russia.

Donald Trump wrote in his executive order, “I find the Government of India is currently, directly or indirectly, importing Russian Federation oil… in my judgement I determine it necessary to impose an ad valorem duty on imports of articles from India…”

“India has not been a good trading partner… we settled on 25 percent… but I think I’m going to raise that substantially over the next 24 hours because they’re buying Russian oil,” the US President said.