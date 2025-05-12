India Envoy to Singapore rejects US calls for mediation in Kashmir

Following India-Pakistan conflict in the wake of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, many western powers have been trying to negotiate peace between the two Nuclear armed nations, US in particular. India has always maintained that foreign intervention is not needed in Kashmir and Indian envoy to Singapore repeated the same.

“For us, Kashmir is a bilateral issue, not an international issue,” High Commissioner of India to Singapore Shilpak Ambule told Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin on May 12. “For us, the word mediation does not work with the Kashmir issue.”

For decades, India has rejected any outside mediation in Kashmir, an Indian state that Pakistan claims as its own.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after four days of heightened tensions following Indian attack on terror bases inside Pakistan. The US said it helped mediate the de-escalation, but India has maintained that the truce was a result of bilateral talks.